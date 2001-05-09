Federer Steams Past Safin in Rome
The Russian broke Federer's serve in the first game of the match before securing the first set and, at 4-4 in the second, the world number two missed four break points for a 5-4 lead.
Instead, Switzerland's Federer held on for a 5-4 lead and broke Safin immediately to force a deciding set.
Safin, who throughout the match had tossed his racket skywards or slammed it into the claycourt of the Foro Italico in frustration, managed to force a tiebreak but his game became littered with errors at the climax.
Federer clinched the tiebreak 7-5 with an ace on his second match point to register his best ever performance at a Masters Series event, Reuters reported.
The 19-year-old plays South African Wayne Ferreira in the third round. Ferreira earlier beat Briton Greg Rusedski.