Japan METI Panel Calls For More Use of Natural Gas

TOKYO Japan aims to promote more use of natural gas and reduce coal usage by 2010 to curb carbon dioxide emissions, Reuters quoted an official with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as saying on Wednesday.

"A draft plan compiled on Tuesday for the long-term energy supply plan suggests that Japan will promote the use of natural gas through fiscal 2010 while reducing the use of coal," the METI official said.

The move was aimed at keeping Japan's commitment against global warming, as carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Japan are expected to increase under the current long-term supply plan, she said.