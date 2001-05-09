Oil Price Stabilizes Around $28 a Barrel

LONDON The price of oil stabilized around $28 a barrel on Wednesday as fears of a U.S. gasoline shortage this summer receded with fresh figures showing an increase in reserves.

A barrel of Brent North Sea crude for June delivery picked up to $28.00 from 27.90 at the close on Tuesday.

Brent crude is now worth more than the benchmark U.S. crude, light sweet crude, a barrel of which was going for $27.39 dollars overnight Tuesday.

Crude and gasoline reserves have increased solidly in recent weeks, mitigating concerns of shortages and keeping prices capped, analysts said.

The latest estimates from the private American Petroleum Institute indicated that crude stocks fell slightly last week to 321.7 million barrels -- but were almost 15 million barrels higher than at the same point last year.

Gasoline stocks increased by 1.1 million barrels last week to 199.9 million, the AFP quoted API as saying.

"There has been a massive increase in crude stocks in a fairly short space of time," said prudential Bache analyst Tony Machacek.

"Also gasoline stocks are getting to more comfortable levels, so there is not quite the same worry that gasoline will run out during the (summer) driving season for North America," he added.

The basket price of seven world crudes used by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to guide production policy fell to $25.33 a barrel on Monday from 25.68 on Tuesday.