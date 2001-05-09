Stars Descend on Riviera for Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France Film stars, industry dealmakers and journalists descended on the French riviera Wednesday for the opening of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 12-day event, which acts as both a showcase for hundreds of films around the world and a market where movie makers and distributors can do business, was to kick off with all the glamor and flash for which it has become famous.

According to AFP, Australian actress Nicole Kidman, who is starring in the festival's opening film ****"Moulin Rouge"****, will walk the red carpet, as will British co-star Ewan McGregor.

Melanie Griffith and husband Antonio Banderas will be there, as well as John Malkovich, Billy Bob Thornton, Cameron Diaz and French actress Emmanuelle Beart.

On the director's side, Sean Penn will be promoting his film ****"The Pledge"****, and Cannes regulars Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch are booked in as well.

Others may make surprise appearances, such as Angelina Jolie, whose charms as ****"Lara Croft"**** has pride of place on the omnipresent advertising billboards, even though the movie is not being shown at Cannes.

The Martinez, one of the upmarket hotels raking in as much as 7,300 euros (6,600 dollars) a night for a room, said it was putting up a "very big mysterious American star" in one of its huge suites.

"She wants to remain anonymous, but the secret's going to get out," one of the managers said.

Hand-in-hand with the celebrity turn out are also the parties: The first, promoting Kidman's film, will take place immediately after the opening night dinner. But many others -- both spectacular attention-grabbers and private ones in reclusive villas -- are planned.

But as the festival draws on, the spotlight will be pushed on to other subjects, usually with a lot of organization by studios publicity people looking to create a frenzy among the captive media.

At the forum, corporate heavyweights such as Yahoo Head Jerry Yang and Aol Time Warner Chief Executive Officer Gerry Levin pondered strategies to shape world business in the future.