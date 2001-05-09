Dear Editor,

If you don't stop supplying weapons to Hizbollah and ever think to be involved in the Israeli-Arab conflict, then your end will come.

Tehran will be destroyed by Israeli bombs and Western countries' support. Do not mess up with us!!!

Talon

* Editor's Note: It is true that the Zionists have long-term plans for the occupied lands, but the Muslims who have strong faith will not bow to their conspiracies and will fight against racists and hegemonic powers. Martyrdom is an honor for them. Although the Zionist regime is supported by the U.S. and Britain, it is scared of Muslim fighters like Hizbollah, who made them leave their artillery and escape from southern Lebanon.