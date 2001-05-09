Fresh Push to Form Macedonian Unity Govt.

SKOPJE Macedonia's government and the main opposition ethnic Albanian party are preparing a quiet deal to break an impasse in the formation of a national unity government, a government source said on Wednesday as quoted by Reuters. The West has expressed profound concern that an ethnic Albanian insurgence could push Macedonia to the brink of a disaster that could destabilize the Balkans less than two years after the end of the Kosovo conflict. The coalition of the main political parties, strongly advocated by the European Union and NATO, is seen as a tool to deprive the guerrillas of grass-roots support.