Marxist Statement of Secretary General!

TEHRAN Secretary General of Islamic Iran Participation

Party (IIPP) Mohammad Reza Khatami said today people have more courage and openly criticize the government and most of the people's criticism are concentrated on economic problems, he made the remark in a speech in Kerman.

He said: "Today no one can deny the grave economic situation of economy prevailing in the country, but we have been able to control the growth of unemployment and inflation".

Recently Mazruoei lambasted the party's central committee as they attribute economic affairs to the " Marxist mentality". Nobakht Deceived Not to Run in Presidential Election

TEHRAN A presidential hopeful Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht had decided to compete in the upcoming election. But he was devoid because the 2nd Khordad Front promised him if he refuses to do so he will be offered the best post.