Oklahoma City Bombing - Unanswered Questions

Since Timothy McVeigh is scheduled to be executed in six days, it is time to examine some of the unanswered questions surrounding the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. McVeigh was convicted of the attack, in which 168 people were killed when a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995. It was the second deadliest terrorist act carried out in Oklahoma in the 20th century. The deadliest terrorist act carried out in Oklahoma in the last century was the destruction of the Black neighborhood in Tulsa which left hundreds of Blacks dead in the first half of the century.

McVeigh claims he acted alone. This is not very likely. Terry Nichols has been convicted of being an accomplice and Michael Fortier has been convicted of having had advance knowledge of the crime.

There were several reports of others involved: the mysterious John Doe No. 2, a group of men seen in a wooded area who left in a Ryder truck similar to the one used in the bombing, German fascists, and Christian Identity group members.

Several witnesses said they saw a suspect with McVeigh. The FBI named this suspect John Doe No. 2 and produced a composite drawing of him based on the descriptions of witnesses. John Doe No. 2 was never identified.

There are other reports that some witnesses said they saw a group of 5 men in a wooded area just off the highway leading to Oklahoma City. The witnesses said that the men left in a Ryder truck similar to the one used in the bombing. Some witnesses even reported that they overheard them say, "Let's do it." Since only two people have been convicted of direct involvement in the bombing, at least three of the bombers are still at large if this story is true.

McVeigh had contacts with German neo-Nazi groups. These contacts were never investigated.

McVeigh reportedly visited a Christian Identity church on several occasions. The Christian Identity movement is a racist distortion of Christianity. They are White supremacists who believe that only Whites are human and that other races are subhuman. Supposedly, McVeigh was heavily influenced by the Turner Diaries, a novel about a race war which is initiated by the bombing of a federal building. The Turner Diaries is popular among Christian Identity church members and other racists. McVeigh's connections with the Christian Identity movement were also never thoroughly investigated.

Some reports suggest that the FBI and the U.S. government carried out the bombing to generate public support for new laws limiting the legal rights of people accused of terrorist acts and leading to quicker application of the death penalty. These laws were later passed by the U.S. Congress. One of these laws made it legal to imprison people based on secret evidence. Unlikely as this sounds, this is widely believed by many conspiracy theorists to be the case.

Another report says that the FBI planned to arrest McVeigh just before the bombing, but somehow bungled the operation, giving McVeigh time to carry out the act. According to this report, the FBI has been trying to cover up its mistake ever since then. There are also reports that McVeigh is a war criminal who should have been in prison for war crimes carried out in the 1991 Persian Gulf War. According to these reports, McVeigh shot and killed 4 Iraqi soldiers who were trying to surrender. Members of the U.S. military reportedly covered up the murders, saying that the Iraqis died in combat. If McVeigh had been imprisoned for these war crimes, he would not have been able to carry out the bombing.

The U.S. authorities have closed the case. The official story is that McVeigh and Nichols were the only people involved.

These reports should be investigated. Since McVeigh will soon be executed, it seems likely that he will take his secrets to the grave.