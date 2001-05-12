Current Economic Recession May Lead to Crisis

TEHRAN One of the candidates in the eighth presidential elections is the 59-year-old Seyed Mahmoud Kashani, a law professor and a member of the managerial board of Lawyers Association.

Kashani once ran for president in the fourth presidential elections in 1985. He sees President Mohammad Khatami as his only rival.

Kashani, who is one of the most serious critics of the government's performance, believes that the president did not have an outstanding performance in the past four years, and that there exists no bright prospects for the country.

In his criticism of the government's policies, he said the economic condition of the country is awful. "Economic recession, serious industrial problems, the closure of factories, the increase in the rate of crimes and addiction, which is a direct result of unemployment in society, as well as many other social and economic problems are all signs of government's failure. Khatami presented no clear plan in economic, political, cultural and social areas during his first term in office."

As regards the reason for his presidential candidacy, he said, "Under the present conditions, I decided to run for president because of my experience in dealing with political issues and familiarity with domestic and international matters. I hope I can make real changes in social and economic areas."

Considering that many political observers deem President Khatami as the definite winner of the eighth presidential elections, Kashani said that the wide campaign for Khatami's second term is quite questionable. "If Khatami has been satisfied with the performance of his cabinet, then why did he show doubts in registering for presidential elections?" he asked

Kashani added that the present economic recession may lead to a crisis if urgent measures are not taken to cure this malady. "This recession is a result of the performance of Khatami's government. So the question is, why and for what reason should people be hopeful of the president's second term in office?"

Pointing to the idea of dialogue among civilizations, Kashani said, "If President Khatami really believes in the concept of civilization, he should have followed the methods of civilized governments in running the country, since accountability to people is the first characteristic of a civilized government."