Bryant Scores 36 as Lakers Go 3-0 Up on Kings

SACRAMENTO, California Kobe Bryant scored 26 of his 36 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 103-81 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday to move within one win of a sweep of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and can wrap it up in Sacramento on Sunday.

"It's kind of a ruthless way to put it but we absolutely want to cut their hearts out," said Bryant. "Absolutely."

Shaquille O'Neal, who made history in the first two games by becoming the first player in NBA history to post consecutive games of at least 40 points and 20 rebounds, got 21 points and 18 rebounds this time.

He struggled from the foul line, going 5-of-14, Reuters reported.

For Sacramento, Chris Webber scored 28 points and snared 14 rebounds. But Predrag Stojakovic, hounded by Rick Fox, got just 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Kings shot only 35 percent (32-of-91) and missed their first 13 three-pointers until Hidayet Turkoglu threw one in just before the final buzzer, making them 1-for-14 for the game.