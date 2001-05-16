Eight Iranians Summit World's Fifth-Tallest Peak

KATHMANDU Eight Iranians accompanied by two Nepalese mountain guides have summitted the world's fifth-tallest peak, Mount Makalu, the Tourism Ministry said Wednesday.

The conquest of the 8,463-meter (27,762-foot) peak on Sunday, via avalanche-prone northwest ridge route, was the first by a team of Iranians, the ministry said.

The climbers, aged between 29 and 43, were mountain guides and employees of the Iranian Mountaineering Federation.