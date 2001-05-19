Brazil Unveils Sweeping Energy-Saving Plan

BRASILIA, Brazil Brazil's government on Friday unveiled a plan to cut electricity consumption by up to 25 percent but ruled out for now dreaded blackouts to combat a chronic energy shortage that could strangle economic growth.

Brazil's 170 million people and industries have fretted in recent days over the worst power crisis in three decades. It crept up on the government of South America's biggest country and top economy, sending sales of candles and generators skyrocketing.

President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, in a nationwide address, appealed to the public to back the plan, which envisages power rationing ranging from 15 percent to 25 percent for consumers, business and industry, Reuters reported.

"Brazilians will know how to moderate consumption. But this will be indispensable if we want to put to rest, definitively, the risk of blackouts," said Cardoso.

Brazil ran into a deepening energy shortage after the worst drought in 70 years dried up reservoirs, paralyzing hydro-electric plants that supply about 90 percent of the country's electricity.

Cardoso's Chief-of-Staff, Pedro Parente, detailing the power plan earlier on Friday, said there would be incentives for users who meet consumption reduction targets while those that do not will face surcharges of up to 200 percent.

"We have to avoid power cuts at all costs," Parente said following a meeting of an energy crisis council, which he heads. "The alternative to expensive energy is no energy at all."

Homes will have to save 20 percent of consumption or could have their electricity cut off for three days. If they fail a second time to meet the rationing quota, they will have their power cut off for six days.

The rationing will start on June 1 and last through November or December. The government wants to avoid dragging rationing into 2002, an election year.

Brazil unveiled its plan one day after U.S. President George W. Bush announced a plan to expand U.S. power production to avert future blackouts.

----------- 'Government Out of Its Mind' ------------

Observers said it was too early to judge if the plan will avert California-like rolling blackouts, as this would depend both on the climate and whether consumers cut their use.

Many Brazilians were angry, especially after the government moved slowly to deal with the crisis earlier.

"The government is out of its mind, that's what we figured out here," said Marcos Severine, an analyst with Banco Sudameris. "Leaving people without light for three days, uninterruptedly, for exceeding quotas is too much of a punishment."

Officials admitted they were taken by surprise by the seriousness of the problem and the head of Brazil's largest industrial conglomerate said the country would be without electricity due to "government incompetence."

Cardoso acknowledged forward planning could be faulted but he blamed the bulk of the crisis on the weather. Two years ago, Cardoso's cabinet unveiled plans to build some 55 gas-driven power stations, but they have yet to be completed.

Economists downgraded their forecasts for economic growth in recent weeks as the severity of the energy crisis became clear. They stuck by their lower predictions after hearing the plan.

The government predicts 4 percent growth this year after an expansion of 4.4 percent in 2000.