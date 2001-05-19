Kyrgyzstan Ends Visa Requirements for Donor States

BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan is cancelling visa requirements for citizens of Japan, North America and the European Union as key aid donors to the Central Asian state, the foreign minister said on Saturday as carried by Reuters Foreign Minister Muratbek Imanaliyev said after a government meeting that diplomats, businessmen and tourists from those states would not need visas to enter Kyrgyzstan after July 1 as part of President Askar Akayev's plan to liberalize visa policy. Akayev has said he wants to turn the impoverished mountainous republic into "the Switzerland of Central Asia" for foreign tourists in order to kickstart its economy.