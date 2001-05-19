How to Prepare for Examinations By Aunt Imelda

TEHRAN Ready or not, here they come! I hope this guide will help you through the next couple of weeks. Here's what to do, as you count down. * As early as possible, begin to plan your time for study and review. Arrange your schedule so that you have enough time to continue your regular studies. * To review does not mean to re-read the textbook in order to memorize facts and formulas at the last minute. If you have studied properly, you should only need to look through your notes or the underlined parts of your textbook. * It helps to know what kind of exam your teacher plans to give so that you can anticipate the kind of questions that will be asked. If you will have to solve problems, prepare by practicing solving different types of problems. * After you have thoroughly but briefly reviewed during the preceding days, quickly review all the material the night before the exam. Then go to bed, relaxed and confident. * The next morning you might want to go over some material briefly, but don't expect to learn anything new. It's too late for that. All you want to do is get the wheels of your mind turning, so that when you enter the examination room you are ready to start, confident that you can now do your best. * While taking the exam, keep these important points in mind: - It is a good idea to look over the whole exam before beginning to write anything. - Be sure you understand the instructions and follow all directions exactly. This is especially important for taking exams. - Don't write too much. Many students feel that the more they write, the better their grades will be. Good luck!