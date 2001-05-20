Ireland plans countrywide chain of centres for asylum seekers =

DUBLIN -- A plan for a nationwide chain of centers for asylum seekers, each accommodating about 400 people, is being finalized by the Irish government, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The go-ahead for the first center, on a site near Dublin airport, will shortly be given by the Office of Public Works and the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) of the Ministry of Justice. The spokesman said tenders will be sought for at least ten similar centres on sites "adjacent to major cities and towns throughout the country".

The new plan is an effort to cope with the ongoing accommodation crisis caused by the continuing arrival of almost 800 asylum-seekers a month, DPA reported.

Last year, a major campaign was launched to source hotels, guesthouses and hostels throughout the country. Other accommodation solutions, such as flotels in some of the main ports, were also investigated. This has resulted in over 4,000 asylum-seekers being accommodated in 74 centres.

Traditionally a country of emigration, Ireland's new found prosperity has attracted immigrants from all over the world and their arrival has stretched the state's services.

"The decision to establish these new facilities has been taken because the private accommodation market is now nearly exhausted," a ministry spokesman said.

Under the Irish system of "direct provision", asylum seekers are provided with full board accommodation at a cost of 150 punts (190 euros) to 200 punts per week, depending on the standard and facilities provide.

Adults also get 15 punts a week spending money and those under 18 receive 7.50 punts. The new purpose-built centres will be "fully- managed facilities", according to the ministry.

The spokesman stressed the accommodations will not be detention centres and the asylum-seekers will be free to come and go as they please.