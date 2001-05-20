NEWS IN BRIEF

* A photo exhibition by Yarta Yaran is to open at Niavaran Cultural Center on May 26. The exhibition displays photos about the past and present of the historical city of Sabzevar. * The 8th Sacred Defense Theater Festival opened in Tehran on Saturday. The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held in the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini in the presence of hundreds of artists, writers and theatrical officials. The festival will be open till May 25. * The play "Ma'rekeh in Ma'rekeh" by Siavosh Tahmoures along with three plays by Davoud Mirbaqeri including ****Eshq Abad****, ****Dandoun Tala**** and ****Pardeh Asheqi**** will be staged from June 10 at Mehr Hall of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Propagation Organization. * Film director and producer Masoud Ja'fari Jozani has been appointed secretary of the 5th Great Ceremony of Iranian Cinema. The ceremony will be held on September 12 on the occasion of National Cinema Day. * According to the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, a data base of Iran-Russia cultural informations has been set up on the Internet. The site provides information on the latest cultural and artistic events in Russia as well as comprehensive information about the Islamic Republic of Iran. * A Pakistani delegation comprising the chancellors of the universities in Islamabad is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on May 23. They are scheduled to visit the cities of Qom, Mashhad and Isfahan during their one-week stay in Iran. * Spanish Film Week is to open at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts Cinematheque. Some seven films by Spanish directors will be screened during the week which will end on May 31.