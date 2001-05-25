TEHRAN The United States and the former Soviet Union were allied against the Islamic Republic during the 1980-1988 Iraqi-imposed war, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant General Rahim Safavi said.

"During the eight years of sacred defense (Iraqi war), the two powerful poles in the world, U.S. and ex-USSR, set aside their differences and became allied against Iran," commander of the IRGC told a function to commemorate the anniversary of liberation of southwestern Khorramshahr from Iraqi grip Thursday night.

"Although U.S. and ex-USSR were political, economic and military rivals between 1945 (end of the World War II) and 1991 (collapse of the former Soviet Union), they financed Iraq during the war," he said.

Iran and next-door Iraq fought a bloody war for eight years that claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

"The Union of Soviet Socialist Republic equipped Iraq with military gadget and the United States encouraged Iraqi President Saddam Hossein against Iran," Safavi said.

"By the end of the war, U.S. launched attacks against our oil rigs in order to directly help Iraq," he added.

Iran and Iraq have exchanged thousands of prisoners and bodies of dead soldiers since the war ended through a UN-brokered cease-fire. An estimated one million people are thought to have been killed or wounded by the eight-year war between the two Muslim neighbors.

Iran deems U.S. its archenemy and accuses her of attempting to overthrow the Islamic government. They cut ties in 1980 after radical Islamist students raided the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 54 staffers hostage for 444 days.