TEHRAN Head of the Bench 27 of Tehran's appeals court on Thursday refuted recent claims of ****Kayhan*** daily's head who had said certain political groups had interfered to lead to a cut in the prison term of the investigative journalist Akbar Ganji.

Hossein Shariatmadari, the head of the Persian daily ****Kayhan****, had earlier told ISNA that in the course of the investigation into Ganji's appeal, there had been contacts with some members of certain political groups by the court that resulted in the journalist's sentence to be slashed from 10 years to six months.

The court has said in a statement, a copy of which was made available to IRNA, that the court has acted in full independence and justice and in line with the legal and religious laws of the country in dealing with the case.

It said that the appeal court had only summoned some informed sources in the case for clarifications.

Shariatmadari, in an editorial published in ****Kayhan**** on Monday, had questioned the "large discrepancies" between the rulings of the initial court and that of the appeal court.

The appeal court has rejected this claim as well, saying it was up to the legal authorities of the country to rule on the subject.