ISLAMABAD The Afghan opposition alliance on Friday joined an international chorus of condemnation of the Taleban Militia for ordering the country's Hindu minority to wear yellow badges to identify themselves.

The Taleban's ruling, made earlier this week, has evoked memories of Nazi Germany when Jews were forced to wear yellow stars.

"We protest against this and condemn it strongly. Islamic laws have given freedom to the religious minorities and that should be observed," Mohammad Asim Sohail, an anti-Taleban spokesman, said by a satellite phone from an opposition enclave in the northeast of the country.

According to Reuters, Sohail said the order was part of a move initiated by Taleban's supporter Pakistan in order to fan religious hatred and discord in Afghanistan and its arch-rival India where Hindus are a majority.

"By such deeds through the Taleban, Pakistan wants to stir religious war between Hindus and Muslims living in India," Asim told reporters from northeastern Afghanistan, which is controlled by Commander Ahmad Shah Masood, who was ousted by the Taleban in 1996.

Sohail said the destruction of Buddha statues three months ago by the Taleban despite an international outcry was a similar attempt that inflamed the world and led to the burning of some copies of Holy Qoran in India, causing Hindu-Muslim tensions there.

The Taleban say they are attempting to protect the estimated 1,700 Hindus -- by telling them to wear the yellow badges as an identity -- from its religious police which imposes rules on Muslim Afghans, such as herding them to the mosques for prayers.

The Taleban have also termed the international outcry as an interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Some Hindus living in Afghanistan have protested against the decision, but some others say they will follow the order and that the Taleban have not interfered in their religious rituals or traditions.