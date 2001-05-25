LONDON A fortnight before the British general election one renowned polling agency gives the Labour Party an astounding 25 percentage point lead while another gives it only half that. A reason for this puzzling gap, as Reuters quotes pollsters saying, lies in an embarrassing failure almost a decade ago.

Few people, apart from the opposition conservatives, doubt that labour is well ahead in the race for the June 7 election.

But its majority could be anything from less than the 179 it won in 1997 to over 300 in a 659 seat Parliament, depending on which public opinion poll you watch -- and assuming methods for translating percentage votes into seats are reliable.

"There are differences of opinion within the polling industry on how it's best to do polling arising from the failure of polls in 1992 to predict the outcome," Reuters quoted Nick Sparrow at the ICM polling agency as saying. "There's a greater diversity of methods now than there has been in the past."

Three surveys conducted within four days of each other produced big differences in labour's lead. A Mori poll for the ****Times***** newspaper taken on May 22 gave labour 55 percent support, a huge 25 percentage points ahead of the conservatives.

By contrast ICM gave labour only 45 percent and a 13-point lead in its poll taken for the *****Guardian**** on May 19-21. Gallup fell in.-between, putting labour 16 points ahead in its ****Daily Telegraph**** survey conducted on May 21-23.

"You've got differences in sampling method, differences in question technique and differences in weighting procedures," said Sparrow. "It's an amalgamation of all those three that cause the difference."

----Triumphant Rally----

Pollsters are still trying to learn from the 1992 election. They predicted victory for then labour leader Neil Kinnock, who obviously expected to win when he staged a triumphant rally on the eve of the vote.

Unfortunately for both the conservatives held on to power. Mori Chief Bob Worcester says the polls actually signalled a hung Parliament with neither party commanding a majority. But that also was wrong: The conservatives won a 21-seat majority.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the agencies is over whose responses they count and whose they don't. At the moment Mori includes everyone they interview who is a registered voter.

If respondents are undecided when asked how they intend to vote on June 7, Mori poses a follow-up question on which party they feel most inclined to support.

"We report all registered voters," said Mori's Roger Mortimore. "When it comes to the eve of the election and we're actually trying to make a prediction, then we'll try to find who is most likely to vote. But at this stage we're not predicting, we're measuring."

Gallup already screens out respondents who are unlikely to vote. That may explain at least partly why Gallup gives labour less support and the conservatives more than Mori.

"We've found in polls we've done that Tory voters are more likely to actually go out and vote than labour supporters," said Colleen Sullivan, research director at Gallup (UK). "Generally Conservative support goes up as turnout goes down."

------Turnout Counts-----

With Tory supporters seemingly more committed to their party than some of labour's, turnout is important. In a recent poll Gallup forecast the lowest turnout since 1918 with only 66 percent of respondents saying they would definitely vote.

Methods can vary even within individual companies. In mid-May Gallup changed the wording of the question to mention the respondent's parliamentary constituency.

Gallup excludes people who are not registered. From January to May it also excluded between 13 and 18 percent of respondents who refused to say who they would vote for, didn't know or had no voting intention. In the two polls since the new question was asked exclusions for the latter reasons fell to seven percent.

The Reuters poll trend, which averages results from the three agencies and then smoothes out volatility, has put labour's lead at between 18.1 and 20.8 points since March.

But individual agencies have reported shifting support, sometimes in opposite directions. Since March, labour's lead has dropped from 26 points to 16 with Gallup but grown from 19 to 25 with Mori. This may be due to voters shifting between labour and the liberal democrats as they start to make up their minds.

"During an election campaign people do change their mind. It's what election campaigns are for," said Mortimore. But apart from an occasional blip all three agencies have shown the Tories about 30 percent for months."

So on election night which system, if any, will prove to be right? That is a question few dare answer yet. "It's foolish forany pollster at this stage to stand up and say I think I'm right," said Sparrow. "Our words may come back to haunt us."