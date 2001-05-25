WASHINGTON The allergy-causing proteins produced by dust mites -- tiny creatures that live on flakes of human skin -- have been found in high levels in the beds of 23 percent of U.S. homes, Reuters reported on Thursday.

That means that dust mite allergens at levels associated with asthma and allergies are present in some 23.2 million homes in the United States, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences said in a statement.

Dust mite allergens are proteins which come from the digestive tract of mites and are found at high levels in mite feces. Mites generally escape notice because they are too small to be seen by unaided eyes, but they are present to some degree in nearly all places where people live, the statement said.

The same U.S. government survey found allergens from cockroaches was detectable in 6 percent of U.S. homes.

In the survey, researchers collected vacuumed dust samples, environmental and demographic data and health information from surveyed homes and their residents.

They took samples from 831 homes occupied by 2,456 people in 75 locations around the United States.