UK Biotech Firm Targets West Nile Virus

LONDON Human trials to test a vaccine against the deadly West Nile virus that has invaded the United States could begin early next year, Reuters reported on Friday.

Acambis, a biotechnology firm based in Cambridge, England, is in the final stages of testing its Chimerivax-West Nile vaccine on animals and is gearing up for human trials, the firm's Chief Executive John Brown told Reuters.

"In a couple of months we should be able to say that we have something that is suitable for human studies and we could have a human trial in the first quarter of next year," he said.

The mosquito-borne West Nile virus was unknown in North America until two years ago, when it killed seven people in the New York city area. The sickness, which can lead to inflammation of the brain and strikes the elderly and people with weak immune systems, has since spread along the East Coast.

Now there are fears the virus, which has also infected thousands of birds and numerous horses, could sweep through the warm, southeastern states with their large retired populations.

Brown cautioned that Acambis's vaccine was still three or four years from reaching the market, even if it successfully completed clinical trials. The firm's research is being funded by a $3.0 million U.S. government grant and the potential market for the vaccine is an estimated $300 million.

The Acambis vaccine is based on the 60-year-old yellow fever vaccine, the safest antiviral vaccine known to man, Brown said. Yellow fever is closely related to the West Nile virus and adapting the yellow fever vaccine to protect against West Nile virus was a relatively simple task for acambis scientists.

"It was a cut-and-paste job. We took the yellow fever vaccine, cut off the structural information associated with yellow fever and stitched on the West Nile information," Brown said.

No treatment is currently available for the West Nile virus, which is most prevalent in Asia and Africa. Scientists are unsure how it reached North America.

Authorities have responded to the threat of West Nile virus in a variety of ways, including spraying infected areas with insecticides and issuing fly swats. Last year Canada deployed special flocks of "sentinel chickens" along its border with the United States to spot the disease.