SHAHROUD, Semnan Province The Civil Aviation Organization has halted flights between central city of Shahroud and Tehran following the crash of a Russian-made Yak-40 which killed Iranian Transportation Minister Rahman Dadman and 29 others on board.

The Head of the Shahroud Airport Mahmoud Zolfaqari said that they had cancelled early this week all Yak-40 flights which took place twice each week between the two cities.

"Given the recent crash of a Yak-40, public demand for such lights has plunged," he said, adding his company was not planning to establish flights with other passenger planes.

The Russian-made Yak-40, leased from Armenia by Faraz-e Qeshm Airlines, crashed outside the northern city of Sari on Thursday, killing Dadman as well as seven MPs.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, although officials said a preliminary investigation suggested the plane may have been hit by lightning, IRNA said.