History of Presidential Elections

TEHRAN In Part I we gave a summary of the importance of the post of president of the Islamic Republic and the manner of his election as mandated by the Constitution.

The Guardian Council plays an important role not only as the vetting body for elections but also for its power of supervision over all laws pertaining to elections.

What is the Guardian Council?

The 12-member Guardian Council is constitutionally authorized to approve or disqualify candidates who it decides do not meet its criteria.

The Guardian Council is composed of six Ulema appointed by the Leader. Six other non-clergy members are lawyers chosen by the Majlis from a list submitted by the Judiciary.

As we have already mentioned, the first president of the republic, Abolhassan Banisadr, was elected in January 1980 but was impeached by the Majlis in June 1981 for his antirevolutionary activities. He fled from the country and is now living in exile in Paris.

The second president, Ali Rajaei, was elected in July 1981 but could not finish his term because he was martyred on Aug. 30, 1981.

The third president was Ayatollah Seyed Mohammad Khamenei. He was also a target of terrorist activities and was injured while delivering a speech in a mosque in Tehran which was bombed in June 28, 1981. The MKO acknowledged responsibility for the bomb that exploded concealed in a cassette recorder.

Ayatollah Khamenei was then the secretary general of the Islamic Republic Party (IRP). He was one of the closet revolutionaries of the Imam and Judiciary Head Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, who was one of those martyred on the June 28, 1981 blast that ripped the headquarters of the IRP in Tehran. The IRP's activities were frozen in 1987.

The third presidential elections were held on Oct. 2, 1981. Ayatollah Khamenei won the election by 16,008,579 votes while his closest rival, Seyed Ali-Akbar Parvarish, received 341,873 votes, followed by Hassan Ghafouri-Fard who received 78,691 votes and Seyed Reza Zadri, 62,162 votes.

In the fourth presidential elections, Ayatollah Khamenei won a second term in office in accordance with the Constitution. He received 12,203,870 votes while his closes rival, Dr. Seyed Kashani, received 1,402,016 votes. Habibollah Asgar Owladi came out third with 283,297 votes.

It may be mentioned that there was a dramatic drop in the number of persons who voted during Ayatollah Khamenei's second term of presidency.

Unlike during the period of Banisadr, Iran's second president Rajaie enjoyed better relations with Majlis. Relations became even better during the two-term presidency of Ayatollah Khamenei.

When the Imam passed away the Assembly of experts on June 4, 1989, elected his closet aide, Ayatollah Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic system, the highest post in the Islamic Republic.