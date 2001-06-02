India Envoy Says Dialogue Only Way to Solve Dispute

JAMMU, India A senior official spearheading Indian efforts to launch settlement talks with Kashmiri groups reiterated that Kashmir was an integral part of India and the only way to solve the dispute was through dialogue.

Krishan Chander Pant was appointed by New Delhi to initiate a dialogue with a broad range of groups in Jammu and Kashmir but his invitation for talks has been snubbed by the main separatist group, the all parties Hurriyat (freedom) conference.

Hurriyat leaders said the discussion process initiated by Pant, deputy chairman of India's Planning Commission, was a "train going nowhere" without Pakistan's inclusion.

Prominent separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah was the lone separatist who agreed to meet pant who arrived in Srinagar on Monday for a six-day tour.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and Parliament also has adopted a resolution in this regard. Nobody can change this stand," Pant told reporters on Friday in Jammu, the state's winter capital.

Pant met over 16 Jammu-based political, religious and social groups during his visit to the winter capital of the Himalayan region that had been roiled by rebellion for almost 11 years.

"Solutions to any kind of tangle are not through the gun but through dialogue and the process has begun," Pant said.

"I have not come here to offer a cut-and-dry solution. I have come here to elicit various views. I have come here to understand the mind of the people and I have also come here to know the difficulties people have been facing," he said.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh also said Jammu and Kashmir remained an integral part of India and rejected Pakistan's call for a referendum on its future.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence from Britain in 1947 over Kashmir. They stood on the brink of another conflict in the Himalayan region in 1999.

Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee last week ended a two-year standoff between New Delhi and Islamabad and invited Pakistan's military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf for talks to resolve bilateral issues including the bloody Kashmir dispute. Musharraf formally accepted the invitation on Tuesday.

Some 30,000 people have died in insurgency-plagued Kashmir since separatists launched a rebellion in the state, Reuters said.