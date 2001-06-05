Christian Science Monitor: U.S. Should Change Policy Toward Iran

TEHRAN The U.S.-based daily the ****Christian Science Monitor***** said on Saturday that the opinion piece on the opposite page helps explain a battle in Washington between the two "I" giants of the Middle East: Israel and Iran.

These two nations are giants in both military and economic terms, and they foresee a rivalry for regional dominance well into the 21st century.

That's one reason why Israel's supporters are pressuring Congress to renew U.S. economic sanctions against Iran - and to impose punitive measures against European companies trading with Iran.

Referring to the fact that these sanctions have had no effect on Iran's economy and that Tehran still supports armed Islamic resistance groups, the daily added that U.S. President George W. Bush has adopted a foreign policy similar to that of Henry Kissinger and that he may renew these sanctions for a few years until he finds a way to get rid of them.

The daily added that Iran plays a strategic role in the Middle East and that Bush needs Iranian cooperation for reducing the price of oil, oil extraction, and bringing Caspian Sea oil to markets.

The daily suggested that Bush should turn his policy toward Iran while continuing to support Israel for the sake of U.S. national interests.

The daily concluded that despite the fact that Iran is a long-term threat to the U.S., just like China, both Iran and the U.S. could also be called peaceful democracies.