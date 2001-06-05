French PM Under Pressure Over Trotskyist Past

PARIS French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin was under growing pressure Tuesday to give details about his early political career after more evidence emerged that he was once a member of a Trotskyist Party, the Internationalist Communist Organization (OCI).

One of the OCI's founders, Boris Fraenkel, told ***** Le Nouvel Observateur ***** magazine that he inducted Jospin into the party in 1964 when he was studying at the elite college, the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA), in Paris.

"Lionel Jospin came regularly to see me ... to take part in a revolutionary studies group. This was the necessary training before joining the Trotskyist movement," AFP quoted Fraenkel as saying in an interview posted on the magazine's website.

Meanwhile the authoritative *** Le Monde *** newspaper conducted its own enquiry and concluded that "Jospin was for a long time a Trotskyist ... he was an active member of the OCI from the start of the 1960s to the start of the 1970s at least."

Last Thursday another former militant Patrick Dierich revealed that he and Jospin had been members of the same OCI cell in 1971, in which Jospin went under the code-name "Comrade Michel."

Jospin has always denied he was a member of a Trotskyist Party, saying the recurring allegations were founded on a confusion with his brother Olivier. But Fraenkel, Dierich and numerous interviewees quoted anonymously by *** Le Monde *** all said there was no doubt about his identity.

"Jospin was a student at ENA," Fraenkel said. "I trained him up in secret. A future top civil servant wouldn't want to be known as a revolutionary! At that point we had no ENA graduate in the movement.

It was an extraordinary opportunity to penetrate the country's administrative class."

The truth about Jospin's early political career is becoming increasingly sensitive with the approach of presidential elections next year in which he is expected to stand as the socialist party candidate, and with the impending publication of a number of biographies.

While several leaders of France's left-wing establishment openly admit their Trotskyist origins, the tag is embarrassing for Jospin both because of his denial, and because he is alleged to have remained a member of the OCI after he joined Francois Mitterrand's socialists in 1971.

According to ***** Le Monde, ****** the OCI had a policy of secretly infiltrating French institutions and throughout the 1970s its leader Pierre Lambert kept in close contact with Jospin at the socialists. The final break only came in 1987.

Dierich agreed. "Mitterrand was perfectly aware of (Jospin's) double allegiance. Don't forget he had been interior minister!" He said. "From our point of view, only the Socialist Party could beat the right, so we had to help mitterrand. That's what Jospin did."

In an editorial, ***** Le Monde ****** urged the prime minister to come clean. "It seems to us incomprehensible that M. Jospin ... should not set the record straight on his career as a militant. By unveiling the hidden face of his character, it would allow us better to understand him."

Right-wing deputy Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres urged Jospin to "take responsibility for his past," and admit he was a member of the OCI. "What's unacceptable is the lying," he said.

The OCI, which deliberately kept no record of its membership, was merged in 1991 into the Workers' Party (PT).