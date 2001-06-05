U.S. Missile Breach Could Spell "Total Unpredictability" in Security: Russia

MOSCOW A U.S. withdrawal from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty could usher in a period of "total unpredictability" for global security, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Ivanov said Tuesday.

"We could enter a phase of total unpredictability in the area of global security," Interfax quoted Ivanov as telling journalists.

As quoted by AFP, Ivanov said that Russia saw the 30-year-old treaty as the cornerstone in a complex architecture of arms limitation agreements that made it impossible to withdraw from one accord while continuing to abide by others.

"On the basis of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty 32 other agreements have been signed in the sphere of strategic stability," Ivanov said.

"If one suggests that the treaty has lost its force, it is logical to think that all these other documents have also lost their value."

The Russian defense minister stressed Moscow was ready to continue negotiations with Washington, before adding: "But it is still too early to say according to what parameters. It will go ahead only as an exchange of views."

Ivanov said the two sides would set up joint working groups to examine the missile defense question, with Russian officials from the foreign and defense ministries as well as their American counterparts.

In another sign of a more conciliatory tone in the U.S.-Russian dialogue ahead of this month's summit between presidents George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin, Ivanov said Russia welcomed the fact the United States was "not taking unilateral measures on missile defense, but consulting with Russia and its other partners."

"These consultations will continue not only between Russia and the United States, but also between Russia and NATO, and between Russia and China," Ivanov said.

Washington has insisted it must build an anti-missile shield because of the danger to U.S. security posed by so-called "rogue states" such as North Korea, Libya and Iran.

But Moscow, backed by Beijing, warns that the U.S. project, backed by President George W. Bush, would violate the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, a cornerstone of arms control agreements for the past three decades.

The disappearance of the ABM Treaty will not only destroy strategic stability but also spark a new arms race, Russia and China say.

Bush and Putin are due to meet for the first at a summit in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana on June 16-17.