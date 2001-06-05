Iran Finishes Runner-Up in World Tae Kwon Do Contests

TEHRAN The national tae kwon do team of the Islamic Republic of Iran has ranked second in the World Tae Kwon Do Championships held in Vietnam.

According to Iran's Tae Kwon Do Federation, the Iranian team managed to take a silver on the last day of competitions and finished second with a total of two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

In the seventh weight, Ali Tajik from Iran lost to his French rival in the final on Sunday and hung the silver medal.

The national team of South Korea stole the show and snatched the championship title while France ranked third.

The Iranian champions Majid Aflaki and Hadi Saei had bagged two golds while their teammates Omid Gholamzadeh and Mahdi Bibak had grabbed two bronze medals earlier.

The Iranian tae kwon do team has up to now succeeded in taking the championship title once, and runner-up title three times.

In the World Tae Kwon Do Championships held in Lyon, France, in 2000, Iran stood first with two golds by Mahdi Bibak and Hadi Saei and 2 silvers by Majid Aflaki and Farhad Aslani.

In 1997, the national Iranian team competing in the world contest in Cyprus, Egypt, ranked second by bagging a silver by Mahdi Bibak, and three bronze medals by Fariborz Asgari, Bijan Moqanloo, and Mohammad Zarrin-Kolah and also the Iranian competitors could bring the runner-up title of world competitions held in Germany in 1998 by four medals of Hadi Saei (gold), Mahdi Bibak (silver), Behzad Khodadad (silver) and Hassan Aslani (bronze).

Over 30 countries took part in the 11th World Tae Kwon Do Championships held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

(IRNA)