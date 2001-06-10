Washington Should Not Deem MKO Terrorist, U.S. Court

TEHRAN A court of appeal in the United States of America, announced on Friday that the U.S. interior minister has no right to consider terrorists those two anti-Iran government organizations who have representative offices in the United States.

According to the reports, the court of appeal announced that considering Iran's Council of National Resistance, and Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) as two terrorist organizations, without their being able to stand accountable for their functions before U.S. government, is violation of the right to defend as mentioned in note 5 of U.S. Constitution.

Prior to this, U.S. former secretary of state, Madeline Albright, had considered these two Iranian organizations as terrorist groups. However, although the U.S. was supposed not to support these two organizations and put sanctions on them, they are still supporting and providing facilities for them.