Mahjoub Leading Tehran's Majlis By-Election Results

TEHRAN Secretary General of the Labor House, Alireza Mahjoub, has thus far taken the lead in the capital for an empty seat in the 290-member Parliament.

He has won 398,934 votes out of 1,532,448 votes counted.

Mahjoub is closely being followed by another reformist figure Mohammad-Reza Rahchamani who has gained 283,920 votes.

The by-election will fill 16 empty seats in the 290-member Parliament, which have remained empty since the February 2000 election after the constitutional Guardian Council overturned some results citing irregularities.

Voters in East Azarbaijan Province and the holy city of Qom will also fill two vacant seats in the powerful Experts Assembly, which designates or dismisses the country's Leader, a position currently held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Mostafa Khanzadi took the lead in Friday's Majlis by-elections and won a seat in the Majlis to represent the people of Damavand and Firouzkouh.

Head of Damavand and Firouzkouh Election Headquarters Naqi Hosseini said Saturday that Khanzadi secured 29,747 votes from a total 54,273 votes cast.

Khanzadi thus left behind the former MP Ahmad Rasoulinejad who was nearly at his heels with 21,093 votes.

According to another report, Ayatollah Mohammad Daneshzadeh- Mo'men was elected to the body from among six contenders while in East Azarbaijan Mohammad-Sadeq Najmi was the sole contender garnering 35.5 percent of the votes cast.

The qualification of another contender Reza Elhami was rejected by the oversight Guardian Council just 24 hours before the voting, the provincial head of the supervisory board of the council said.

The council had already confirmed Elhami's legibility. Four other candidates had their qualification rejected by the Guardian Council, while five others withdrew from the race in the province.

According to the same official, the council nullified some 65 percent of roughly 1.1 of the votes cast in the province.