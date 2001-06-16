Kafelnikov and Rafter Battle Into Halle Semifinal

HALLE, Germany Top seed Yevgeny Kafelnikov of Russia survived a three-set battle with France's Nicolas Escude to reach the semifinals of the one-million-dollar ATP grasscourt tournament here on Friday.

Former Australian and French Open champion Kafelnikov lost the opening set tiebreak and had to survive two more tiebreaks before coming away with a 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) win against his French opponent.

The 27-year-old Kafelnikov, twice winner here in 1997 and 1998, will next face number seven seed Thomas Johansson, who eliminated fellow Swede Jonas Bjorkman 6-4, 6-2 in their quarterfinal clash.

Johansson, 26, has the edge over Kafelnikov having notched up six straight wins over the Russian in their previous encounters.

Meanwhile number two seed Patrick Rafter continued his preparation for the grass of Wimbledon by advancing to the final four after coming from a set down to oust Swiss sixth-seed Roger Federer 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4), AFP reported.

The 28-year-old Australian, a finalist at Wimbledon last year, came back from a 5-2 deficit in a second set tiebreak to save a match point before overwhelming his 19-year-old Swiss opponent to take the match.

Rafter, competing in his third semifinal this year after the Australian Open and the Ericsson Open, next plays French 15th seed Fabrice Santoro for a place in the final after the 28-year-old Santoro overcame German wild card Lars Burgsmuller 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.