MP Slams Turkey for Violating Rights of Kurdish Citizens

TEHRAN The representative of Kamyaran and Sanandaj in the Majlis, Bahaoddin Adab, said that the Iranian Kurds have trust and confidence in the Islamic system, but they have some criticisms and requests from the government that they would pursue through legal channels.

Speaking in an interview with media television network, Adab said that the representatives of Kurdish people in Iran are making every effort to restore the full rights of their constituencies and fulfill their legitimate demands.

As regards the status of Kurds in Turkey, he told the television network that the rights of Kurds in Turkey are seriously violated. He said that the representatives of Iranian Kurdish people have written to the European Union, asking it to reject Turkey's membership of this union as long as it refuses to respect human rights and grant equal rights to its Kurdish citizens.