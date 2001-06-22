Canadian Military Jet Crashes Into Lake Erie

OTTAWA A Canadian military jet on Thursday crashed into the water in Lake Erie, on Canada's border with the United States, after a mid-air collision with another military jet in rehearsals for a flying display, the Canadian Air Force said. The two aircraft -- members of the Snowbird Air-Show Team of the Canadian Forces -- were performing for a media day preview prior to an air show at London, Ontario, said Captain Mary Lee, a spokeswoman with the Canadian Air Force.

Four Killed in U.S. Army Truck Crash With Train VILSECK, Germany -- At least four people were killed Friday morning when a U.S. Army truck collided with a high speed German commercial train, police said. It was unclear whether those killed were U.S. Army personnel. The Italian-made Tilting train is built to allow passengers to travel at higher speeds with greater comfort.