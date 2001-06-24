India Pledges Fast Track Privatization for More Than 20 State Firms

NEW DELHI India is moving swiftly to sell majority stakes in more than 20 state firms including hotel chains, airlines and telecom companies, AFP quoted Minister of State for Disinvestment Arun Shourie as saying Sunday.

He told Star television the government was aiming to meet the annual budget target of raising 120 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) through privatization, despite running into resistance from opposition lawmakers.

"Whatever the government does, there are always professional shouters (to oppose policies)," the minister said, adding that he did not want to speculate on the amount which would eventually be raised.