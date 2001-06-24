2nd Iran Cinema Nights Festival Winds Up in Shiraz

TEHRAN The 2nd festival of outstanding Iranian films entitled "Iran Cinema's Nights" wound up in the historical city of Shiraz on Thursday.

During the week-long festival, which was held at Hafez Hall, seven films by Behrouz Afkhami, Rakhshan Bani-E'temad, Kioumars Pour-Ahmad, Mojtaba Raei, Majid Majidi, Khosro Sinaei, and the late Ali Hatami were screened.

The films screened in this festival included ****Hemlock****, ****Under the Skin of the City****, ****For the Sake of Hanieh****, ****Victorious Fighter****, ****Color of God****,****Bride of Fire**** and ****Haji Washington****. The films were highly acclaimed at the festival.

Speaking to IRNA, the secretary of the festival, Bahman Soleimani, referred to the warm welcome the audience gave the festival and said that tickets were sold out some nights at Hafez Hall due to the massive turnout.

He added that since there were only a limited number of seats, the secretariat of the festival gave priority to artists, cinematic figures and university students.

Meanwhile, he said that the festival aimed to familiarize local cinematic figures with renowned Iranian directors.

He also added that local cinematic figures do not have much contact with famous Iranian directors and the festival provided them an opportunity to get familiar with the directors.

He said that due to the warm welcome, another festival, named "The Top Ten Films Of Iranian Cinema," will be held in September. Famous directors, actors and actresses are scheduled to attend.