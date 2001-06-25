Germany Slams Ban on Turkish Islamic Party

ANKARA Germany's justice minister on Monday described as a "very unpleasant surprise" the decision by Turkey's Constitutional Court to outlaw the pro-Islamic Virtue Party for anti-secular activities.

In one of the first European reactions to the verdict, German Justice Minister Herta Daeubler-Gmelin said that "with all due respect to the court, it was a very unpleasant surprise."

Daeubler-Gmelin was speaking during a press conference in Ankara with her Turkish counterpart Hikmet Sami Turk.

"The (Turkish) minister knows of the laws in Germany and knows that the conditions for closing down a political party in my country, and many others, are much more draconian," she said.

The Constitutional Court on Friday outlawed the Virtue Party but expelled only two of its 102 deputies from Parliament in a bid to avoid political turmoil at a time of vital economic reforms, AFP reported.

Daeubler-Gmelin, however, praised recent moves within Turkey's Parliament that would make the closure of political parties more difficult.

It is "a sign of hope, which will be strongly taken into consideration" when assessing Turkey's relations with the European Union, the justice minister said.

The court ruling is likely to tarnish Turkey's image at a time when the country has to carry out far-reaching democratic reforms to promote its candidacy for European Union membership.

Daeubler-Gmelin is also due to tour Turkey's controversial new jails, involving smaller cells that will replace large dormitories of up to 80 people.

A total of 23 people have died in a hunger strike launched by inmates in October to protest the new cells, which they say would leave them isolated and vulnerable to ill-treatment by prison guards.