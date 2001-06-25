Both Sides Claim Victory in Albanian Elections

TIRANA Both main parties were claiming victory according to AFP Monday after Albanian elections largely free of the violence which marred previous polls in the dirt-poor Balkan state, whose growing stability is key for the region.

Prime Minister Ilir Meta's Socialist Party, which swept to power in 1997 after the country had descended into virtual armed anarchy, said it is set to win and continue Albania's path toward European integration.

"We are convinced of the victory of the Socialists which will lead Albania into Europe," said Musa Ulqini, while a party official said Monday it had won 45 electoral districts, lost 17 others and was facing a runoff with the Democrats in 37 districts.

But opposition Democratic Party (DS) leader Sali Berisha, a former president, appeared equally confident of victory.

"We have won the legislatives with an absolute majority," Berisha declared on private television late Sunday. Opposition leader Shpetim Rroqi said Monday that Berisha's coalition had won 34 districts.

"All these figures seem a little fantastic and are more bluff than reality," said one observer from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which is monitoring the polls.

According to well-informed independent sources, Meta's party was in the lead. Official results were expected later Monday. A second round of ballots could be held in two weeks' time if the first round is not decisive.

Berisha was ousted four years ago after widespread protests at the collapse of government-run investment plans including so-called "Pyramid" schemes. The protests descended into armed chaos after arms dumps were looted countrywide.

Meta's Socialist-led government was widely applauded for its role during the 1998 Kosovo War, when the country -- still among Europe's poorest -- was swamped with refugees from neighboring Kosovo.

The Socialists hope their success in stabilizing Albania, and in finally generating economic growth in a country ravaged by decades of Enver Hoxha's isolationism, will give them a second poll victory in a row.

But the Democrats claim the outgoing government has failed to crack down on corruption, and Berisha accused the Socialists of vote-rigging even before the elections Sunday.

After the polls, supporters of both sides staged noisy celebrations in the capital Tirana overnight.

A number of minor incidents that disrupted polling were reported, but there was no widespread violence in a country where several thousand weapons are still held by civilians.

In one incident, two people were shot and injured at a polling station on the outskirts of Tirana. Voting was also disrupted when armed men set fire to voting materials in the northern town of Shllak, an opposition stronghold.

But said Election Commission Chief Ilirian Celibashi: "Incidents which occurred during the campaign did not affect the vote."

Since 1992, when the communist regime fell in Albania, every election result has been hotly contested and the two main political parties have traded accusations of election fraud.

The Election Commission said 60 percent of the 2.5 million eligible voters had cast ballots. Voters were asked to choose from 1,114 candidates representing 38 parties vying for 140 parliamentary seats.

The commission said that more than 100 "independent" candidates fielded by mainstream parties have been barred from standing. It said it had only authorized five out of 110 candidates declared as independent to stand.

The electoral ploy had raised concerns among the international community, as it could lead the losing party to challenge the result.

Diplomats are concerned that Albania remain stable, in particular as violence involving ethnic Albanian refugees continues to escalate in neighboring Macedonia.

"I hope Mr. Berisha will be reasonable and not contest the elections as he did after the municipal polls in October," said Doris Pack, head of the European Parliament's delegation watching the Albanian polls.

Another said: "There is concern that after both sides declared victory, there will be disappointment or even real anger among the losers in the coming days."