Jannati Supports GC's Rejection of Legislation

TEHRAN -- Secretary of the Guardian Council (GC) Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said in Isfahan Friday that Majlis enjoys certain authorities and credits which have been given to it by the Guardian Council.

Defending the council's rejection of legislation passed by the Parliament, Jannati said, "In the absence of the council, the chamber would no more enjoy such authorities."

"Under the national Constitution, the Majlis is not authorized to pass any legislation, which suits its taste," he said.

The 12-man council has on many occasions overruled MPs for their legislation.

In a latest blow, it rejected a bill that would define, for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, what constitutes political offenses and thereby strengthen the rights of prisoners of conscience.

The Guardian Council, comprising of six jurists appointed by the Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and six lawyers, oversees laws, which are passed by the Parliament to confirm their conformity with the Islamic teachings. The lawyers, proposed by the Judiciary, are elected by the Parliament.