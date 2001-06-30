Australians Split Over U.S. Missile Shield Proposal

SYDNEY The proposed U.S. missile defense system would benefit Australia, Defense Minister Peter Reith said Saturday.

DPA quoted Reith as saying technology from the proposed national missile defense (NMD) system against rogue states could be used for Australia's security.

"Any U.S. missile defense system would contain technologies with generic applications that we are keen to pursue as we address priorities in non-ballistic missile defense areas," Reith told an international conference in Sydney.

Addressing the same conference, the Labor Party's Kim Beazley, opposition leader in Parliament, pledged support for the U.S.-Australia alliance but voiced concern about NMD.

Beazley said scrapping one of the oldest and most important arms control treaties, the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, was worrisome.

"Australia should not support or be involved in NMD research, development or trial," Beazley said.