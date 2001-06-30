MP on Impeachment of GC's Legal Experts

TEHRAN During the open session of the Majlis on Wednesday, the MPs voted in favor of officially discussing a proposed motion to expand parliamentary influence over the Guardian Council (GC).

If this motion is passed by the Majlis, it will give unprecedented authority to the Majlis to appoint or remove the legal experts of the Guardian Council.

Asked whether this ratification would limit the freedom of expression of the GC's jurists, the Majlis Deputy Iraj Nadimi told the *** TEHRAN TIMES *** that according to the Article 91 of the Constitution, the GC consists of six clerics and six legal experts. "The legal experts are elected by MPs from among those jurists who are proposed to the Majlis by the Judiciary chief."

The representative of Lahijan and Siahkal constituency further said that the legal experts are under no pressure while performing their duties. "After they express their views, the supervisory body can then question the veracity of their views, as there may be flaws and weaknesses in this regard."

Nadimi said the assumption that legal experts may not be able to express their views freely does not apply to those jurists who are mentally and psychologically efficient. "In my opinion, the legal experts of the Guardian Council are so mentally and psychologically strong that responding to questions would even add to their power."

This MP further said, "The motion actually deals with the accountability of officials in the country. In other words, the president, the ministers and the jurists all should be held accountable to the people, and the Majlis deputies bring the officials to book as representatives of the people."

The TEHRAN TIMES also asked for the views of MPs Majid Ansari and Ahmad Pournejati, but they refused to make any comments in this regard.