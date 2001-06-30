18 Arrested on Ethnic Hatred Charges Over Nazi Salutes

OEREBRO, Sweden Eighteen people were arrested overnight in the Swedish town of Oerebro for inciting ethnic hatred while performing Nazi salutes, AFP quoted local police as saying. A party Friday night got out of hand when eighteen youths chanted xenophobic comments while waving Nazi flags from the balcony and performing Hitler-style salutes, the spokesman for the Oerebro police said. Local police, backed by reinforcements from neighboring towns, stepped in to try and calm the situation and were pelted with bottles and other projectiles, including a typewriter, the spokesman added. The 18 people, which include four women, were aged between 20 to 30.