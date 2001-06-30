El Guerrouj Floats to Victory but Greene Limps After 100m Win in Rome

ROME Hicham el Guerrouj floated over the rain-soaked track to triumph in the mile while the world's fastest man Maurice Greene was limping after winning the 100 meters in the opening Golden League event of the year here on Friday.

American sprint queen Marion Jones charged to victory in the women's 100m and while the pre-meeting rain slowed sprint times, the middle distance athletes set a host of world season's best times.

Moroccan el Guerrouj has suggested a record-breaking season is the only way to erase the memory of his shock defeat by Kenya's Noah Ngeny in the 1,500m at last year's Sydney Olympics.

He looked capable of keeping that promise with a time of 3min 44.95sec to easily win the mile from Bernard Lagat of Kenya.

In what promises to be a regular occurrence this year, Stacy Dragila of the United States attempted 4.82 meters, one centimeter above her own pole vault world record.

The Olympic champion failed, but won the event with 4.72m.

Greene, wearing a black strip around his left knee, was level with the 100m field after an even start but came through powerfully to win in 10.01sec.

Tim Montgomery, the U.S. trials winner in the absence of Greene last week, was second in 10.11 and Francis Obikwelu of Nigeria was third in 10.19.

World 100m record holder Greene set off on a victory lap but appeared to be troubled by the left knee, although he brushed off the injury afterward.

"I don't think it is that big of a problem," he said. "I've always said if I am strong enough to get on the track I am strong enough to give it 100 percent.

"I was happy with the race. My body is asleep right now, I only got here yesterday."

In a thrilling finish to the men's 800 meters, powerful Swiss athlete Andre Bucher lunged at the line to beat exciting Russian prospect Yuriy Borzakovskiy.

Bucher was leading by 20m going into the final 200m but the 20-year-old Russian sprinted level and sensing victory, raised his arm but Bucher won in a season's best 1min 44.01sec to the Russian's 1:44.02.

Stephanie Graf of Austria, the Olympic silver medalist, won the women's 800m by four meters with another season-leading time, 1:58.44.

Graf faces her old nemesis, Olympic champion Maria Mutola of Mozambique, in the next Golden League event in Paris next Friday.

Jones had eased cautiously out of her blocks in the 100m after having a false start awarded against her but strode through the field to win in 10.96sec.

Chandra Sturrup of the Bahamas was second in 11.10sec and U.S. trials winner Chryste Gaines clocked 11.11 in third.

"I was happy with the race and I'm glad to have got my first European race over with," said Jones.

"It wasn't easy because I had that false start against me."

According to AFP, Jones will compete in the 100m and 200m at the world championships in Edmonton, Canada, in August.

In the men's 5,000 meters, Hailu Mekonnen of Ethiopia broke the 13-minute barrier for the first time in his career to beat a top-class field in 12:58.57.

World record holder Colin Jackson of Britain won the 110m hurdles in 13.37sec but said he was not fit enough to run in the world championships.

"I haven't really had a winter's preparation so I've knocked the world championships on the head this year," Jackson said.

"I'm looking at late season events like the Goodwill Games."

Olga Yegorova of Russia signaled her rise by running the fastest time in the world this year in the women's 3,000m with 8min 23.96sec.

It was such a high-quality race that Paula Radcliffe of Britain finished fifth yet still set a British record of 8min 26.97sec.

Costas Gatsioudis of Greece underlined his fine form this season by winning the javelin in 87.49m, while Japan's Koji Murofushi was a surprising winner of the hammer with a throw of 79.50 meters.

Rome is the first of seven Golden League events, the highest-quality one-day meetings of the season. The winner of an event in five of the meetings gets a share of the jackpot of 50 kilograms of gold.