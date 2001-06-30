NASA, ESA Agree on Fix for Saturn Probe Bug

PARIS -- NASA and the European Space Agency have agreed on a program for fixing a communications hitch that would have marred exploration of Saturn's largest moon by their joint Cassini-Huygens mission, AFP quoted ESA as saying on Friday.

The mission was launched in October 1997 and is due to arrive at the ringed giant on July 1 2004.

It comprises a NASA orbiter, Cassini, which will release an ESA probe, Huygens, that will descend to the moon of Titan and send data back to earth via the mother ship.

But last year, it was realized that Huygens' communications system had a problem that would have resulted in the loss of most of the data during the probe's spectacular plunge.

A six-month assessment of the problem has resulted in agreement on a plan that will reconfigure Cassini's orbit, at a cost of slightly higher fuel consumption, so that it is better placed to pick up Huygen's signals, ESA said in a statement.

ESA engineers will also make remote-controlled fixes to Huygen's software, notably ordering the probe to preheat thoroughly to maximize the strength of its radio signals.

The problem was caused by the Doppler effect, in which the descent of the probe would have caused a slight change of frequency in the radio signal it sent to Cassini.

That shift would have meant the orbiter would have been unable to pick up most of the data from one of the most important parts of the mission.

Titan, the second largest moon in the solar system, has excited enormous interest among astronomers.

It is veiled in a dense orange mist that is suspected to be similar to the primeval soup that smothered the earth in its infancy.

Huygens, named after the Dutchman Christian Huygens, who discovered it in 1655, is equipped with six instruments that, hopefully, will provide an insight into the chemical makeup of Titan's frosty atmosphere, its weather and clouds.

Under the plan, it will now make the descent on January 14, 2005, seven weeks later than initially scheduled.

If Huygens survives the impact with Titan's mysterious surface, it will continue to send back information to Cassini until its batteries die or its mother craft is out of range.