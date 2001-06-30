China Says Trade Talks With Japan Set for Early July

BEIJING China and Japan will hold negotiations on July 3 and 4 to try to end their ongoing trade dispute, the official media said Saturday.

The talks will be held at the level of ministry department directors, the Xinhua news agency said citing unnamed sources from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation (MOFTEC).

The two sides are to discuss the emergency tariffs that Japan slapped on April 22 on Chinese spring onions, fresh mushrooms and tatami rushes and the retaliatory measures Beijing took on June 22 against 60 Japanese products including automobiles, mobile telephones and air conditioners, AFP reported.

Following Beijing's action, Tokyo requested talks to break the deadlock.

Each side had accused the other of flouting World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Japan's major automakers had said on Wednesday they would stop exporting cars to China from Monday after Beijing's imposition of 100 percent tariffs.

Japanese Trade Minister Takeo Hiranuma has said if the Chinese measures continued for a year, the damage to Japan's exports would amount to 67 billion yen ($540 million).

While announcing its action against the Chinese products, Japan argued that they were only temporary measures under a "safeguard" mechanism provided by the WTO.

China's dispute with Japan comes at a time when Beijing is seen to be in the last lap of negotiations to gain formal accession to the world trade body. Japan is China's largest trading partner. The bilateral trade in the first four months of 2001 was worth $28 billion, according to Chinese figures, which also show China's trade surplus with Japan was $640 million in the January-April period.