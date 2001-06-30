Elahi Murder Case Complicated by French Double Agent: Qorbanifar

TEHRAN A French court started reviewing the murder case of Cyrus Elahi on Monday last week and announced its ruling on Friday in Paris.

The extraordinarily complicated case indicted Mojtaba Mashhadi for his part in the assassination of Elahi in 1990. Mashhadi was a U.S. national of Iranian origin.

The court Friday acquitted Mashhadi based on lack of evidence.

Iranian national Ali Qorbanifar was the main suspect who originally reported that Mashhadi killed Elahi. The case became complicated because Qorbanifar was a French double agent. It is claimed that he was also spying for Iran.

French prosecutors had requested that Mashhadi be sentenced to 20 years in jail for his part in the assassination of Elahi.

Prosecutors said he recruited the killers who gunned down Elahi in his apartment building on October 23, 1990. French investigators linked the killing to Iranian secret services. But it was not proved.

In 1997, Mashhadi was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for conducting surveillance operations on exiled Iranians, including Elahi, but was freed on parole in 1999.