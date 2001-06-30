Sixteen Killed as Bus Plunges Into River in Eastern India

NEW DELHI At least 16 people including seven children and four women were killed Saturday when a truck carrying them plunged into a river in eastern India, the **** Press Trust of India **** (PTI) reported.

Another 15 people were rescued by local residents and taken to hospital, police told PTI.

The death toll was expected to rise as nearly 20 people were missing, police said, adding that divers had been called in to locate survivors and bodies.