* A person cannot taste food unless it is mixed with saliva. For example, if a strong-tasting substances like salt is placed on a dry tongue, the taste buds will not be able to taste it. As soon as a drop of saliva is added and the salt is dissolved, a definite taste sensation results. * Watching TV has been linked to obesity in children. * A single cup of coffee contains the same amount of caffeine as an entire pound of chocolate. * A camel can lose up to 30 percent of its body weight in perspiration and continue to cross the desert.

* Paris is 5,851 km away from New York City. * Singapore consists of a main island and over 50 islets. * Gian panda live in temperature bamboo forests in China. * Silverback gorilla can live up to 50 years. * Dolphin are not monogamous.