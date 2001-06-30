Easy Ways to Save Water

Are you one of those people who lets the water in the sink keep running the whole time you're brushing your teeth? Or do you like to take long, hot, full-blast showers? Those are just a couple of daily situation where, if you think about it, you can save gallons and gallons of water. The average person uses about 60 gallons of water per day, and half of that is hot water that requires energy to heat. Here are few things you and your parents can do to make sure you don't waste any of that precious water: 1) Take quick showers. You've got a good comeback line now when your mom tells you to take a bath: baths waste water. Ten-minute showers will get you just as clean and they'll save gallons of the water it takes to fill up a tub. 2) Turn faucets on and off instead of leaving them running. Water running out of a faucet at a medium flow send two gallons a minute down the drain. You don't need to leave that water running while you're brushing your teeth, washing dishes, hand or doing other related chores. 3) Fix leaky faucets. A leaky faucet that drips once per second wastes six gallons of water every day. A toilet that keeps running can waste more than 100 gallons per day. If you notice these problems in your house, tell your parents they need to be fixed. 4) Wash your car on the lawn. The grass will absorb all the extra water that way. Here's another case where you shouldn't let the water run constantly. Use a bucket full of soap and water and use a shutoff hose nozzle for rinsing. 5) Learn to sweep. Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks. 6) Water your lawn at dawn and dusk. Less water will evaporate if you water during the evening or early morning. (Courtesy ****Saudi Gazette****)