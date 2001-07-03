Cypriot Acting Justice Minister Visits Fars Province

TEHRAN The Cypriot acting justice minister, who is currently in the Islamic Republic, paid a visit to the southern Fars Province on Tuesday and met with the head of Fars Province Justice Department in the provincial capital Shiraz.

The two sides exchanged views on judicial matters and some issues facing the justice departments of the two countries.

The Iranian judicial official said at the meeting that the Iranian Judiciary is independent of the two other branches of the government.

During his stay in Fars Province, the Cypriot official intends to visit the ancient monument Persepolis and the tombs of famous Iranian poets Hafez and Sa'di.